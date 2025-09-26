Navratri 2025: Garba can be risky for heart patients, 4 precautions you can take

Suchismita Maity
Pace yourself gradually
Garba is an intense aerobic activity. Start slow, increase duration and intensity gradually to avoid overstraining your heart.
Stay hydrated and skip stimulants
Drink plenty of water before during and after dancing. Avoid caffeine and sugary drinks, they can spike your heart rate and cause crashes.
Recognise warning signs
Stop dancing immediately if you feel chest pain, dizziness, or shortness of breath. Early action can save your life.
Consult a doctor
If you have heart issues, high blood pressure, diabetes, or obesity, get medical advice before participating. You can enjoy Garba without overexertion.