Former Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant announces engagement!

Srushti Kulkarni
Former Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend, Riley Whittall. He shared photos of the elaborate proposal on social media with the caption, "Forever with my best friend!!!!"
Logan proposed to Riley with a lavish setup. The photo sequence showed an elaborate outdoor altar framed by massive arrangements of white flowers.
The two have maintained a relatively private relationship compared to other racing couples, though Whittall has occasionally been seen with Sargeant at grand prix paddocks.
In 2023, fans began spotting hints and linking the pair during Logan's rookie F1 season with Williams. And by 2024–2025, Riley was frequently seen travelling to races and getaways with Logan.