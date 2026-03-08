Behold Hannah St John's one-of-a-kind F1 circuit-shaped diamond necklace

Srushti Kulkarni
The circuit diamond necklace of Hannah St John, the partner of driver Liam Lawson has become a viral symbol of trackside elegance. The jewellery was designed by Martin Rogers.
She debuted the stunning, one-of-a-kind piece titled La Velocità (Italian for The Speed) at the Glamour on the Grid event in Melbourne, ahead of the 2026 Australian Grand Prix.
The necklace is actually composed of the interconnected outlines of Formula 1 race tracks from around the world and it is reportedly valued at approximately ₹30,478,987.
Hannah St John is a pre-med student from the United States who has been in a relationship with Liam Lawson (currently driving full-time with the Racing Bulls for 2026), since October 2022