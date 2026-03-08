McLaren's Oscar Piastri is out of the F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026

Srushti Kulkarni
Oscar Piastri crashed out of the F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 today during his reconnaissance lap, 40 minutes before the race was scheduled to start.
It’s a massive blow for the home-town hero, especially since he was set to start from a strong P5 on the grid.
While driving from the pits to take his position on the starting grid, Piastri lost control of his McLaren MCL40. The incident occurred at Turn 4 at Albert Park.
He appeared to take too much of the exit kerb while shifting gears, causing the car to snap, spin and hit the wall hard. The impact heavily damaged the suspension and the car.