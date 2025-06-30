Five classic Telugu college movies that capture the spirit of campus life

Ananya Mehta
1. Happy Days (2007)
Eight students navigate the highs and lows of engineering college — from friendship and love to heartbreak and growing up. The movie stars Varun Sandesh, Tamannaah Bhatia
2. Anandam (2001)
Starring Akash, and Rekha a group of college friends experience love, misunderstandings, and the joy of togetherness during a memorable vacation.
3. Thammudu (1999)
A reckless college student turns his life around through kickboxing to earn respect and love. This movie stars the iconic Pawan Kalyan.
4. Nuvve Kavali (2000)
Starring Tarun, Richa Pallod in the lead, this movie follows Two childhood friends slowly realise they’re in love with each other as they begin their college life.
5. Classmates (2007)
A college reunion stirs up old secrets, unresolved love, and deep-rooted friendships from the past.