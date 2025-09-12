5 things to know about Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Bristi Dey
The Arconia isn’t safe (again!)
As the new season of Only Murders in the Building opens, another untimely death pulls the trio back into chaos. This time, it’s the shocking loss of beloved doorman Lester and the mystery doesn’t stop there. What begins as a personal tragedy quickly spirals into a web of power, entangling billionaires, mobsters, and the city’s elite.
Stellar cast
The show is graced with star studded cast members including Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman, and Keegan-Michael Key bring a fresh dynamic.
Trio chemistry
The beloved trio — Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), remain at the heart of the story, with their chemistry only growing sharper and more endearing with time.
Dark theme meets cozy vibes
This comic murder mystery only gets better, balancing darker themes with its signature cozy charm. The witty, self-aware humor remains intact, even as the story delves into corruption, wealth, and the ever-shifting power struggles of the city.
Beyond Arconia
This season pushes the mystery beyond the walls of The Arconia, inviting viewers to explore eerie intricacies and hidden dangers outside the building. For the first time, the investigation spills into elite hotels, political powerhouses, and New York’s shadowy underground networks. This expansion not only heightens the suspense but also gives the series a fresh, cinematic edge, while ensuring The Arconia remains the heart of the story.