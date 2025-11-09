Bhairav Jayanti: 5 biggest Kaal Bhairav temples in the world

DEBOLINA ROY
It is known as the Kotwal of Kashi and is one of the most important and biggest Kaal Bhairav temples in India. The idol with a silver face and with skull garlands is believed to protect all devotees entering Varanasi. The offerings include mustard oil and black sesame, rituals continuing for centuries.
On the banks of the Shipra River lies another powerful temple of Kaal Bhairav. The special ritual of this temple that differentiates it from others is offering liquor to the deity. Steeped in Maratha history and Tantra traditions, it remains one of the most famous big Kaal Bhairav temples in Madhya Pradesh.
Perched 2,200 metres above sea level, this Himalayan temple has breathtaking views of Dhaulagiri and Annapurna. It is built in pagoda-style architecture and celebrates Bhairav with grand local festivals and mountain rituals. Its spiritual energy and scenic beauty make it one of the biggest Kaal Bhairav temples outside India.
Standing 12 feet tall in black stone, this fierce image of Kaal Bhairav dominates the historic Durbar Square. Once a place where oaths of truth were taken, this shrine remains today a symbol of divine justice and power and now also considered as an UNESCO heritage site.
This riverside temple in Medda houses a colossal 28-foot statue of Kaal Bhairav. Thousands throng this place during the Maha Chandi Yajna. Centuries old, it is one of South Asia's biggest Kaal Bhairav temples, representing devotion beyond borders.