Durga Puja: 9 forms of Durga and their significance

Bristi Dey
Shailaputri
Also revered as the Daughter of the Mountain, she embodies strength, nature, and new beginnings. As the divine representation of Mother Nature, she radiates her aura while holding a trishul in one hand and a lotus in the other, riding gracefully upon a bull.
Brahmacharini
The power that embodies devotion, penance, and discipline. She is the inspiration behind focus and spiritual growth. She beholds the practice of penance while holding a japmala and kamandalu.
Chandraghanta
This Devi symbolizes both bravery and serenity, instilling courage and dispelling fear. Riding a fierce tiger, she embodies fearlessness as she battles evil with the divine weapons she carries
Kushmanda
She is the creator of the universe, radiating a divine smile as she embodies creativity, vitality, and cosmic energy. Riding a tiger, she appears with eight arms, some bearing powerful weapons, while others hold a lotus and a rosary, symbolizing wisdom and devotion.
Skandamata
She is the nurturing mother of Lord Skanda and symbolizes boundless love, compassion, and protection. Riding a majestic lion, she holds her divine child on her lap while carrying a lotus in her hands, radiating motherly grace and strength
Katyayani
She is worshipped as a fierce warrior goddess who destroys evil and restores dharma. Radiating courage and righteousness, she rides a lion and carries a sword in her hand, symbolizing divine justice and protection.
Kalaratri
She is the fiercest form of the Goddess, symbolizing the destruction of ignorance and the removal of darkness. With a dark complexion, unkempt hair, and a fearless posture, she rides a donkey and wields a sword, radiating immense power while also blessing devotees with protection and courage
Mahagauri
She is the symbol of purity, peace and endurance. Dressed in white, she rides a bull and holds a trishul and damaru, blessing her devotees with peace, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment
Siddhidatri
She is the bestower of wit, wisdom and spiritual powers as she sits on a beautiful lotus. She holds a mace, discus, conch, and lotus, blessing devotees with knowledge and perfection