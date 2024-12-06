Art in Full Bloom: Highlights from Miami Art Week 2024

Team Indulge & The Associated Press
Histograms, mirrored glass and aluminium titled Interference #18, by artist Sarah Meyohas, are displayed during Art Basel Miami Beach
A wood carved sculpture portraying Justin Bieber's tattooed body parts titled Incarnator, by artist Paul Pfeiffer
An aluminium sculpture titled Goya by artist Alice Aycock is displayed during Art Basel Miami Beach
A painting titled Portrait de Dora Maar, by artist Tom Sachs, is displayed during Art Basel Miami Beach
A painting titled The Death of Hyacinth, by artist Kehinde Wiley is displayed during Art Basel Miami Beach
A Baby of Hope sits among charred wood in an art piece titled Rebirth in the Inferno, by artist Alan Sonfist, who is part of the Land Art Forward group
The Great Elephant Migration art installation, which is travelling across the United States promoting human-wildlife coexistence, is displayed during Art Basel Miami Beach
