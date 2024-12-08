Brera’s transformation complete: Discover Milan’s new art hub, Palazzo Citterio

Team Indulge & The Associated Press
A visitor watches the painting St.Mark preaching in Alexandria by Gentile and Giovanni Bellini, at the Pinacoteca Brera museum
The sculpture The drinker by artist Arturo Martini is displayed at Palazzo Citterio Museum
Napoleon as Mars the Peacemaker sculpture by Antonio Canova stands in the courtyard of the Pinacoteca Museum of Brera
The unveiling of Palazzo Citterio Museum in Milan
Visitors admire the painting The Kiss by Francesco Hayez, at the Pinacoteca Museum of Brera
A visitor admires the painting The Martyrs Cecilia, Valerian and Tiburtius by Orazio Gentileschi, at the Pinacoteca Museum of Brera
Visitors admire Leonardo da Vinci's mural painting The Last Supper, dating back to 1495-1498 and preserved at the ex-Renaissance refectory of the convent adjacent to the sanctuary of Santa Maria delle Grazie church
Visitors watch painting at the Pinacoteca Museum of Brera