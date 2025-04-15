World Art Day: 7 artsy Kolkata landmarks

Subhadrika Sen
This shop shutter on Manoharpukur Road is beautifully painted with the iconic landmarks of the city.
We spotted an upcycled tyre with the heritage tram etched on it at the Tyre Park in Kolkata.
Have you spotted this scene from Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali drawn on a prominent booth on Park Street? You would also find a scene from Chander Pahar in the same vicinity.
These sculpted columns are positioned in the heart of the city at the Esplanade tram depot.
If you happen to visit the South Park Street Cemetery, then definitely make a stop at the grave of Hindoo Stuart which is nothing short of an artistic wonder.
Once a vibrant and functioning fountain, it now lights up on occasions only. But look at the intricate carving and detailing of this water fountain placed at a heritage Rajbari in north Calcutta.
This artistic wall leads to a popular South Kolkata rooftop diner and is already a favourite photo-spot of the people.