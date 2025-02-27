This New Delhi art festival unites artistic talents from beyond borders

The Beyond Borders: An Art and Culture Festival is organised by Empowerment in association with LT Foundation

The exhibition is on display at the TAG Art Gallery till February 28, 2025

It displays the extraordinary artistic talents of ten Indian and ten International artists

Some of the participating artists include Carola Carmin (France), Dorothee Ledermann (Brazil), Zuriya Koon (Thailand) along with Indian artists like Anup Chand, Nupur Kundu, and Rajan Fulari among others

The exhibition aims to establish art as a bridge across cultural and geographical divides, promoting unity, diversity and inclusion

