This New Delhi art festival unites artistic talents from beyond borders

Subhadrika Sen
The Beyond Borders: An Art and Culture Festival is organised by Empowerment in association with LT Foundation
The exhibition is on display at the TAG Art Gallery till February 28, 2025
It displays the extraordinary artistic talents of ten Indian and ten International artists
Some of the participating artists include Carola Carmin (France), Dorothee Ledermann (Brazil), Zuriya Koon (Thailand) along with Indian artists like Anup Chand, Nupur Kundu, and Rajan Fulari among others
The exhibition aims to establish art as a bridge across cultural and geographical divides, promoting unity, diversity and inclusion