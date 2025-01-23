This public art initiative aims to brighten up mundane spaces in Bengaluru

Team Indulge
Windows to the Soul by Param Arts is a powerful call to reconnect with the essence of human interaction.
Through the silent eloquence of the eyes, it highlights the profound impact of non-verbal communication in a world that often overlooks it.
The Mapping Bangalore Through Time by Santosh Pattar, Shanthamani Muddaiah and Gichpich Art is a tribute to the city's past, present and future.
The mural illustrates filter coffee capturing the bustling life of modern Bengaluru.
It illustrates elements like Mysore sandal soap, bringing a sense of familiarity to all the people of the city.
Leisure by Anpu Varkey depicts a woman engrossed in a book, symbolising a moment to reconnect with self as the world trapezes around you.