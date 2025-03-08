Did you know? A 20-something year old artist revolutionised modern Indian art!

Atreyee Poddar
Amrita Sher-Gil was a revolutionary painter who is considered one of the most important avant-garde artists of the early 20th century in India. With a unique blend of European and Indian artistic styles, she created powerful and evocative paintings that captured the essence of Indian life.
Amrita Sher-Gil’s unique artistic style was influenced by her mixed European and Indian heritage, blending Western techniques with Indian themes.
She began painting at a very young age and was recognised for her extraordinary talent early on, even being elected as an Associate of the Grand Salon in Paris.
Sher-Gil’s work played a crucial role in the development of modern Indian art, moving away from traditional styles and introducing a more contemporary approach.
Tragically, she died at the age of 28, but her prolific output and artistic vision left a lasting legacy on the Indian art world.
Her paintings often conveyed a deep sense of emotion and introspection, and captured the essence of Indian life and culture.