The All India Annual Art Exhibition by the Bombay Art Society begins tomorrow

Subhadrika Sen
The 133rd edition will take place at Jehangir Art Gallery with over 265 artworks on display from March 11–17, 2025.
Apart from the grand inauguration, the Roopdhar Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon Prof. Pramodbabu Ramteke. Several scholarships and awards will also be given to emerging artists.
Initially limited to western India, today the exhibition attracts participation from New Delhi, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala and elsewhere.
Some of the notable names who had participated in this exhibition include J. P. Ganguly, Amrita Sher-Gil, K. K. Hebbar, S. H. Raza, and Jatin Das to name a few.
On display will be wide range of artworks like sculptors, paintings, photography, graphics and more.