Do not miss out on this art exhibition in New Delhi which showcases modern Indian art

Subhadrika Sen
The exhibition is on at the newly opened Thapar Gallery in New Delhi.
Titled Celebrating the Modernists of Indian Art, this group art exhibition displays works of many artistic masters.
Displayed artists include Francis Newton Souza, Sayed Haider Raza, Bimal Das Gupta , Haku Shah, Krishen Khanna, and B. Prabha to name a few.
The exhibition seeks to re-generate interest in modern artistic masters of art through a unique presentation of their artworks.
The exhibition is on till March 22, 2025.