In 2026, art merch moves out of museum souvenir shops and onto wounds!

Srushti Kulkarni
In 2026, the collaboration between The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) and Band-aid has officially signaled that art is no longer just something you look at, but it's something you wear to heal.
The recent release featuring the works of Hokusai, Monet, Van Gogh and Redon. When you apply a slice of The Great Wave or a Van Gogh floral to a papercut, you are turning a moment of ouch into a curated fashion statement.
Let’s be honest, we all have too many tote bags. They’ve become the noise of the art world. Band-aid art feels precious because it is ephemeral. It’s a temporary installation on your skin that lasts for a day or two while helping you heal!
The new collection uses Memory Weave fabric and comes in three different sizes. It turns the wearer into a micro-gallery! We are seeing a shift where collectors don't just want to own art; they want to inhabit it.