Top 5 permanent immersive art, digital and interactive spaces/museums in Mumbai

Srushti Kulkarni
Art House at NMACC — The multi-story space houses digital installations, 360-degree projection rooms, kinetic sculptures and interactive light environments. Designed to host interactive exhibits (collaborating with powerhouses like teamLab, Superblue and Studio Swine).
Museum of Solutions — Spanning across 9 floors, this hands-on museum was built with a creative problem-solving theme. Its art and design labs feature interactive LED installations, shadow play and touch-responsive digital environments that react to human movement in real-time.
Paradox Museum — Featuring over 55 fully interactive exhibits, this space lets you step inside the art. You walk through a spinning Paradox Tunnel, drop into an Infinity Well, pose in upside-down reversed rooms and disappear into 3D camouflage walls.
National Museum of Indian Cinema — Housed inside the historic Gulshan Mahal and an adjacent modern glass tower, here walk through immersive sets tracing the history of Indian film, interact with early animation devices (zoetropes, praxinoscopes) and test out movie-making tech yourself.
Nehru Science Centre Interactive Galleries — Its Light and Sight and Sound and Hearing galleries act as giant kinetic art playgrounds—featuring laser harps, mirror mazes, 3D hologram displays and projection-mapped domes where your touch and movement trigger the displays.