Bihar Museum collaborates with Chanakya Foundation to unveil Cosmic Garden

Srushti Kulkarni
Bihar Museum's new exhibition traces the ongoing exchange between painting, sculpture and textile-based forms of making. It was first presented in 2024 as a Collateral Event of the 60th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, at Salone Verde in Venice.
Curated by Maria Alicata and Paola Ugolini, the exhibition examines relationships between artistic disciplines, material knowledge and textile practice, while reconsidering embroidery beyond its historical associations with gendered and domestic practice.
Cosmic Garden highlights Madhvi Parekh’s art, blending childhood memories of Gujarat, mythology and vernacular traditions with abstraction. Her works feature celestial beings and goddesses, creating pictorial spaces where the everyday and the cosmic, reality and imagination, seamlessly coexist.
On the other hand, Manu Parekh merges Indian traditions with modernist and expressionist vocabularies, using symbolic forms to explore energy and shakti. Together, Madhvi and Manu Parekh share a deep engagement with memory, spirituality, nature and symbolism as generative spaces for artistic inquiry.