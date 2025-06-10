Frederick Forsyth passes away: Here are five of his novels you must read

Frederick Forsyth, the acclaimed British author known for his meticulously researched and gripping thrillers, has passed away at the age of 86 after a brief illness. He died on Monday, June 9, surrounded by his family.

A former RAF pilot and investigative journalist, Frederick used his real-world experiences to infuse his novels with remarkable authenticity, selling over 75 million copies worldwide. His books often explored themes of espionage, political intrigue and international conflict, many being translated into films later.

For those looking to delve into his remarkable body of work, here are five of his novels you can not miss out on.