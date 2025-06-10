Frederick Forsyth passes away: Here are five of his novels you must read

Prattusa Mallik

Frederick Forsyth, the acclaimed British author known for his meticulously researched and gripping thrillers, has passed away at the age of 86 after a brief illness. He died on Monday, June 9, surrounded by his family.

A former RAF pilot and investigative journalist, Frederick used his real-world experiences to infuse his novels with remarkable authenticity, selling over 75 million copies worldwide. His books often explored themes of espionage, political intrigue and international conflict, many being translated into films later.

For those looking to delve into his remarkable body of work, here are five of his novels you can not miss out on.

The Day of the Jackal (1971)

A still from the film, The Day of the Jackal

The Odessa File (1972)

A poster of the film, The Odessa File

The Dogs of War (1974)

A still from the film, The Dogs of War

The Fourth Protocol (1984)

A still from the film, The Fourth Protocol

The Fist of God (1994)

Cover of The Fist of God, the book
