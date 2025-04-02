Five choreographies of birthday boy Remo D’Souza that gave us our go–to dance moves

Prattusa Mallik
Putting together the most unique visual elements a 90’s Bollywood music video could have, Meri Mehbooba still reigns supreme for most as Remo’s most iconic creation. Shah Rukh Khan’s charm only added a cherry to the top!
The electrifying track became a party anthem soon after release, and Remo’s choreography perfectly captured its playful spirit. The energetic steps, the signature hook step and the sheer joy radiating from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s performance made this routine a must–learn for every Indian celebration.
The dreamy and graceful movements of Deepika Padukone, the grandeur of the set, and the ‘blink and you miss it’ reference to Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya — all combined to make this is what is perhaps Remo’s most widely loved creation so far.
Remo’s ability to seamlessly blend classical and contemporary styles was the bane of existence for Pinga. Featuring Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, this stunning number delivered a somewhat earthy, graceful hook step that became an instant sensation.
While ABCD 2 showcased Remo’s expertise in large–scale dance sequences, Sun Saathiya stood out for its graceful choreography. The on–point contemporary fusion, the fluid movements and the sheer elegance of Shraddha Kapoor’s performance made this a routine a go–to for Bollywood dance enthusiasts.