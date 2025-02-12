Rare ballet moments unveiled in La Scala’s new exhibition

Team Indulge & The Associated Press
A breathtaking new exhibition at Teatro alla Scala’s museum unveils unseen backstage moments of its ballet corps
Renowned photographer Gérard Uféras spent six years capturing the raw emotions of La Scala’s dancers, creating an intimate portrait of their dedication and artistry
Though La Scala is known for opera, ballet has been a part of its history since its first performance in 1778, alongside Antonio Salieri’s L’Europa
From a dancer in a tender embrace to exhausted performers collapsed backstage, Uféras’ lens captures the human side of ballet
The exhibition’s title image, reminiscent of Edgar Degas’ work, shows a ballerina peeking onto the stage—a perfect metaphor for the unseen world of dance
Uféras plays with lighting, framing dancers in silhouettes, soft glows, and dramatic contrasts to reveal the poetry within motion
The exhibition also features Caterina Crepax’s paper sculptures of ballet costumes, including a tribute to La Scala’s legendary Carla Fracci
Uféras’ work immortalises the passion, exhaustion, and beauty of ballet