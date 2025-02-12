Rare ballet moments unveiled in La Scala’s new exhibition

Team Indulge & The Associated Press

A breathtaking new exhibition at Teatro alla Scala’s museum unveils unseen backstage moments of its ballet corps

Luca Bruno via AP

Renowned photographer Gérard Uféras spent six years capturing the raw emotions of La Scala’s dancers, creating an intimate portrait of their dedication and artistry

Luca Bruno via AP

Though La Scala is known for opera, ballet has been a part of its history since its first performance in 1778, alongside Antonio Salieri’s L’Europa

Luca Bruno via AP

From a dancer in a tender embrace to exhausted performers collapsed backstage, Uféras’ lens captures the human side of ballet

Luca Bruno via AP

The exhibition’s title image, reminiscent of Edgar Degas work, shows a ballerina peeking onto the stage—a perfect metaphor for the unseen world of dance

Luca Bruno via AP

Uféras plays with lighting, framing dancers in silhouettes, soft glows, and dramatic contrasts to reveal the poetry within motion

Luca Bruno via AP

The exhibition also features Caterina Crepax’s paper sculptures of ballet costumes, including a tribute to La Scala’s legendary Carla Fracci

Luca Bruno via AP

Uféras’ work immortalises the passion, exhaustion, and beauty of ballet

Luca Bruno via AP
