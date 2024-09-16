A photographic tribute to legendary singer M.S. Subbulakshmi

Team Indulge
"A Recreation of Iconic Styles" is a photographic tribute to the legendary singer and a testament to the enduring appeal of her aesthetic
A casual conversation between Vidya and Anu sparked the idea as Vidya expressed her admiration for M.S. Subbulakshmi and her desire to portray the legendary singer
"I love M.S. Subbulakshmi. Growing up, my mom would play Suprabhatam sung by her, first thing in the morning," said Vidya Balan
"My everyday still begins with her voice. For me, M.S. Subbulakshmi is a spiritual experience," said the versatile actress
"This has been a labor of love, and I feel honoured to be able to pay tribute to her in this way"
With the guidance from M.S. Amma’s granddaughter-in-law, Sikkil Mala Chandrashekhar, Anu embarked on a journey to recreate the sarees, accessories, and overall aesthetic that defined the singer's iconic image
Anu meticulously researched the legendary singer’s wardrobe choices, particularly the sarees woven by Muthu Chettiar and Nalli Chinnasami Chetty