Remembering Pandit Ravi Shankar: Five iconic moments in the life of the sitar maestro

‘Collaborations’ with George Harrison

Contrary to popular beliefs, George Harrison was introduced to the sitar a while before meeting Pandit Ravi Shankar, even having played the instrument in the 1965 The Beatles‘ song Norwegian Wood. However, the musician was in awe of Ravi Shankar, finally meeting him at Bath in 1966. Despite his initial trepidation, Ravi Shankar took over the role of George Harrison’s sitar mentor. This led to a life–long friendship and what can be called a guru–shishya relationship, with the maestro even swiftly whacking The Beatles star when the latter tripped over his sitar!

In October 2010, a four–disc compilation box set Collaborations was released. This comprised three albums with Ravi Shankar’s releases, with George Harrison playing the role of the music producer and guest musician.