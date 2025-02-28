Ranking the Oscar 2025 Original Song Nominees; who’s most likely to win?

Team Indulge
Rank 1: The Journey– The Six Triple Eight
Diane Warren’s motivational ballad, sung by H.E.R., honors the bravery of WWII’s all-Black, all-female battalion. Its emotional depth makes it a strong Oscar contender.
Rank 2: El Mal– Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldaña’s haunting song on transformation and redemption is a standout, strengthened by its Golden Globe win.
Rank 3: Never Too Late– Elton John: Never Too Late
Elton John’s nostalgic anthem reflects on his journey and growth, resonating with fans and audiences.
Rank 4: Mi Camino– Emilia Pérez
Selena Gomez brings Latin influences and deep emotion to this beautifully crafted song, though it sits in El Mal’s shadow.
Rank 5: Like a Bird– Sing Sing
A heartfelt song about freedom and self-discovery, it may be an underdog but leaves a lasting impression.
Story by Addrita Sinha