Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2026: Lineup, dates, venue and headliners

Srushti Kulkarni
The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is one of India's most distinctive annual cultural events, celebrating the unique autumn bloom of East Himalayan wild cherry trees (Prunus Cerasoides) across Meghalaya's Khasi Hills and returns this November 20-21. The first wave of headliners includes three major international acts, with two more to be announced.
Khalid
The seven-time Grammy-nominated R&B/pop singer behind hit singles like Young Dumb & Broke, Location and Better shot to global stardom with his multi-platinum 2017 debut album American Teen. His Shillong set acts as an early preview for Indian fans right before he launches his broader multi-city India arena tour.
Swae Lee
First gained widespread fame as half of the hit-making hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd (Black Beatles) before establishing himself as one of pop and rap's most sought-after feature vocalists. Her signatures include Sunflower from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, Unforgettable and Powerglide.
Boys Like Girls
Fronted by Martin Johnson, the band was a cornerstone of the late-2000s MTV and Warped Tour era alongside bands like All Time Low and We The Kings. The Great Escape, Thunder, Love Drunk and Two Is Better Than One (featuring Taylor Swift) are only some of their top hits.
Get your tickets
The venue is New Shillong Highland Grounds (Mahmawdkuk / Mawkhanu), located 30 minutes outside central Shillong and a single-day pass starts at ₹2,500.