Happy birthday Swara Bhasker: Top 5 iconic roles

Team Indulge
Anarkali of Aarah: The rawness in Swara’s portrayal of Anarkali exposed the harsh realities of the society reflecting the struggles of marginalised women.
Raanjhanaa: As Bindya, Swara was an underrated gem in the love triangle emphasising loyalty, intensity and a relatable way of expressing love.
Nil Battey Sannata: Through this heartwarming and inspirational story of a mother, Swara uplifts the true depth of dreams and motherhood.
Veere di Wedding: The unfiltered Sakshi in Veere di Wedding was the bold bestie we all needed.
Rashbhari: Swara as Shanoo Bansal in Rashbhari balanced the dual identities with small-town sass making it an unforgettable role.
(By Addrita Sinha)