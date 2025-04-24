Happy birthday, Varun Dhawan: 4 upcoming films fans are waiting for

Ujjainee Roy
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the romantic entertainer featuring varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will reportedly release in September this year. It also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and Abhinav Sharma.
David Dhawan's film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is reportedly set to hit the big screen on October 2, 2025. Besides Varun Dhawan, it also stars Mrunal Thakur and Sreelela. It’s a fun family entertainer with the love triangle of the trio at the centre.
Varun will also be a part of Border 2 along with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The Anurag Singh directorial is likely to release in January next year.
No Entry 2 with Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead was announced on April 4, 2024. And it was recently reported that Tamannaah Bhatia is most likely to join the film. No Entry 2 is reportedly releasing this year.