5 best Hindi horror podcasts you can explore

Suchismita Maity

Bhaskar Bose (by Pratik) – Spotify

Its when detective meets the supernatural in gripping tales that blend mystery and horror, keeping you hooked till the last minute.

Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai - Spotify

Storytelling at its eerie best, Sudhanshu Rai’s voice draws you into haunting narratives with unexpected twists.

Red FM Bauaa Horror Show - Spotify

The podcast is a mix of spine-chilling ghost stories and dramatized sound effects that feel like a late-night campfire scare session.

Khooni Mondays - Audible.in

Though primarily true crime, it often veers into chilling paranormal cases that will leave you second-guessing reality.

Paranormal Reality - Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Audible India

It explores real-life ghost encounters and paranormal investigations in India perfect for believers and skeptics alike.

