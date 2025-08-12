5 best Hindi horror podcasts you can explore

Suchismita Maity
Bhaskar Bose (by Pratik) – Spotify
Its when detective meets the supernatural in gripping tales that blend mystery and horror, keeping you hooked till the last minute.
Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai - Spotify
Storytelling at its eerie best, Sudhanshu Rai’s voice draws you into haunting narratives with unexpected twists.
Red FM Bauaa Horror Show - Spotify
The podcast is a mix of spine-chilling ghost stories and dramatized sound effects that feel like a late-night campfire scare session.
Khooni Mondays - Audible.in
Though primarily true crime, it often veers into chilling paranormal cases that will leave you second-guessing reality.
Paranormal Reality - Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Audible India
It explores real-life ghost encounters and paranormal investigations in India perfect for believers and skeptics alike.