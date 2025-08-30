5 Playboi Carti songs you should listen to

Suchismita Maity

Magnolia
The breakout anthem that turned Carti into a household name. A must-play if you want to feel the energy of his Lollapalooza sets.

Shoota (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Carti and Uzi together are pure chaos and vibes. A festival favorite that always sends crowds wild.

Stop Breathing
Dark, raw, and hypnotic. This Whole Lotta Red track captures Carti’s signature rage energy perfectly.

Sky
A fan favorite with one of Carti’s most addictive hooks. Expect to see crowds screaming, “I’m off the better things!”

Die Lit
The title track of his iconic album. A moody, atmospheric banger that shows Carti’s unique sound evolution.

