5 iconic Rekha characters Gen-Z will totally relate to

Suchismita Maity
Umrao Jaan (Umrao Jaan, 1981)
A poet, a dreamer, and a fighter. Umrao’s emotions, self-expression, and resilience mirror the way Gen-Z values individuality and art.
Pooja (Silsila, 1981)
Caught between love, choices, and society’s expectations. Pooja reflects the complexity of modern relationships Gen-Z often debates.
Khwaja Bai (Khubsoorat, 1980)
Her free-spirited, witty, and rebellious vibe is pure Gen-Z energy. She questioned norms, lived authentically, and brought humor everywhere.
Zeenat (Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, 1978)
Her strength, grace, and fierce loyalty resonate with today’s Gen-Z focus on standing up for their values and loved ones.
Maya (Khoon Bhari Maang, 1988)
From betrayal to rebirth, Maya’s transformation is ultimate Gen-Z vibes. The self-care, glow-up, and approach to negativity reflects the resilience of the younger generation.