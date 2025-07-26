5 Shonen anime you need to check out

Suchismita Maity
Jujutsu Kaisen
This dark fantasy series delivers jaw-dropping animation and a gripping plot. Yuji Itadori’s journey is raw, chaotic, and wildly entertaining.
Izuku Midoriya dreams of becoming the No. 1 Hero in a world where quirks are the norm. Inspiring, emotional, and full of epic showdowns.
Tanjiro Kamado's quest to save his sister and slay demons is beautifully animated, emotionally intense, and impossible to pause once you start.
It’s not just about battles, it’s about strategy, emotion, and moral ambiguity. Follow Gon Freecss as he searches for his father and uncovers the darker layers of a deceptively bright world.
This parody-action hybrid blends comedy and existential dread with insane fight scenes and zero hair.