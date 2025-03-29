Happy birthday Utpal Dutt: 5 unforgettable roles

Ujjainee Roy

In Satyajit Ray's final film Aguntuk (1991) Dutt played Manmohan Mitra, a worldly, avuncular globetrotter who helps his loved ones understand the disillusionment around modernity

In Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1979 comedy Golmaal, Dutt plays the strict, righteous Bhavani Shankar with comedic brilliance

Who can forget the very first look at Maganlal Meghraj in Ray's Sonar Kella (1971)? Dutt's white-clad, laidback visage can still run a chill down people's spines!

In Ray's Hirak Rajar Deshe (1969) Dutt excelled as the tyrannical dictator Hirak Raja who became a symbol of oppression

Utpal Dutt played the scheming trader Hossain Miya in Goutam Ghose's Padma Nadir Majhi (1993) which is often referred to as his best role

