5 worst changes in Disney’s live-action remakes

Suchismita Maity

The Lion King: “Be Prepared” Butchered

The iconic villain song “Be Prepared” was shortened in the 2019 remake, losing its theatrical intensity that fans loved.

X

The Lion King: Uncanny Animal Designs

The photorealistic animals looked unsettling, and emotions were hard to convey, making scenes less engaging.

X

Mulan: Character arc changed

The 2020 Mulan removed Mushu, introduced Xian Lang and focused on chi powers, changing the story of honor and bravery.

X

Beauty and the Beast: Gaston’s villainy softened

Gaston was less menacing, reducing the original tension in the story.

X

Snow White: Overdone Empowerment

Live-action Snow White added new songs and gave her more agency, altering the original’s classic charm.

X
Click here