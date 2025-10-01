5 worst changes in Disney’s live-action remakes

Suchismita Maity
The iconic villain song “Be Prepared” was shortened in the 2019 remake, losing its theatrical intensity that fans loved.
The photorealistic animals looked unsettling, and emotions were hard to convey, making scenes less engaging.
The 2020 Mulan removed Mushu, introduced Xian Lang and focused on chi powers, changing the story of honor and bravery.
Gaston was less menacing, reducing the original tension in the story.
Live-action Snow White added new songs and gave her more agency, altering the original’s classic charm.