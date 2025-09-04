Sophie Turner is the new Lara Croft; 4 things to know about the character

Suchismita Maity

A 90s gaming legend
Lara Croft first appeared in the 1996 video game Tomb Raider. She quickly became one of the most recognizable characters in gaming history.

Big-screen legacy
Lara Croft has been played by Angelina Jolie (2001, 2003) and Alicia Vikander (2018). Now, Sophie Turner joins this legendary lineup.

Adventurer and archaeologist
Lara isn’t just about action, she’s an archaeologist, explorer, and adventurer who uncovers ancient mysteries around the globe.

More than just a heroine
Lara Croft is celebrated as a pop culture icon for redefining female action roles smart, fearless, and unapologetically powerful.

Sophie Turner and Lara Croft will be a new era!
Are you excited to see her take on the role?

