4 most evil things Doctor Doom has done in Marvel Comics

Suchismita Maity
Doom managed to trick the Silver Surfer, trapping him with his technology and stealing the Power Cosmic. For a time, he wielded godlike abilities and proved how dangerous his cunning and ambition could be.
Doctor Doom once sacrificed his childhood friend Valeria to dark sorcery in exchange for greater mystical power. This ruthless betrayal showed that nothing, not even friendship could stand in the way of his hunger for strength.
In Secret Wars (2015), Doom stole the unimaginable power of the Beyonders. With it, he destroyed countless universes and reshaped reality into his own twisted world called Battleworld, killing billions in the process.
In his quest for ultimate magical power, Doom murdered Valeria, the woman he loved most. This act of cruelty and sacrifice cemented him as one of Marvel’s most tragic yet evil villains.