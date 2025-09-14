5 Wednesday Addams trivia that will blow your mind

Ujjainee Roy
She's not technically OG
Charles Addams never named the character in his original New Yorker cartoons. She was simply the Addams daughter until the 1964 TV show gave her the name "Wednesday," inspired by the nursery rhyme line “Wednesday’s child is full of woe.”
Her middle name is also a day
Her middle name is unusual – In some adaptations, her full name is Wednesday Friday Addams, doubling down on the dark irony of being tied to the calendar.
She has a pet spider
True to her creepy-cute style, Wednesday has been shown to keep a pet black widow spider named Homer in some versions of the franchise.
She enjoys headless dolls
In Charles Addams’s Addams Family book collections, Wednesday is described as playing with dolls that are missing their heads, showing her morbid sense of play long before the films highlighted it.
She wasn't always so scathing
She was originally sketched as a quiet, shy girl – In The Addams Family: An Evilution (a collection of Charles Addams’s original drawings), Wednesday is portrayed less as the sharp-tongued goth we know today and more as a solemn, subdued child with a dark imagination.