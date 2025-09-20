5 times superstars walked away from Bollywood movies

Suchismita Maity
Shah Rukh Khan and Munnabhai MBBS
Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice for Munnabhai MBBS?
He had to step back due to health issues at the time. The role eventually went to Sanjay Dutt, turning into one of his most iconic characters.
Salman Khan was initially offered Chak De! India, but he declined, feeling the story might not appeal to the masses. The role later went to Shah Rukh Khan, who delivered one of his most powerful performances.
Kareena Kapoor was approached for Kal Ho Naa Ho opposite SRK and Saif. She turned it down over fee disagreements, and the role went to Preity Zinta earning her a National Award.
Aishwarya Rai was cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Chalte Chalte.
However, after an on-set controversy, she exited, and Rani Mukerji replaced her in the film.
Hrithik Roshan was considered for Akash in Dil Chahta Hai, but he opted out. Aamir Khan stepped in, and the film went on to redefine friendship in Bollywood.