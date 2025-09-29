Navratri 2025: 5 favourite Garba moments in Bollywood

Suchismita Maity
Ram-Leela
In the movie Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone light up the screen with Nagada Sang Dhol. Their combination of energy, dhol beats and romance makes this Garba sequence unforgettable till today.
Kai Po Che
Rajkummar Rao and Amrita Puri brought infectious energy to the Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che. It captures the pure joy of celebration which has made the sequence a festival favorite.
Raees
Udi Udi Jaye from Raees is the perfect mix of Bollywood glamor with authentic Gujarati vibes. Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan deliver a performance that feels festive and completely captivating.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt literally stunned in Dholida in the movie. Her execution of traditional Garba steps with high level energy makes this sequence modern, powerful, and rooted in tradition.
Love Yatri
The song Dholida in Love Yatri brings energetic choreography, vibrant costumes, and infectious beats. This makes it a modern favorite for Garba enthusiasts and a favorite for crowd dance.