7 celebrity-approved drapes that are guaranteed to turn heads this Ugadi

Team Indulge
Rukmini Vasanth’s cream-coloured sari perfectly paired with a silk bottle green blouse makes for a simple yet elegant drape this Ugadi. Ditch the drama with minimal gold accessories.
Aditi Rao Hydari’s orange-pink ensemble makes for a perfect colour-block look for the festive season. Bold earrings complete the look, adding a touch of tradition.
South Indian diva Pooja Hegde’s stunning yellow-hued Banarasi silk drape truly embodies the spirit of Ugadi. With a zari border and matching blouse, the ensemble achieves its full grandeur when accessorised with opulent jewels.
From the elegant dark green sari to the heavy golden jhumkas, Anupama Parameswaran’s traditional look checks all the boxes and captures the festive spirit.
Truly the queen of sarees, Vidya Balan does not fail to impress with this red Banarasi weave from Silk Mark India. The golden zari adds a regal touch to the festive drape.
Shraddha Srinath’s elegant pink saree is simple with just a hint of glamour for that festive radiance. Styled with a sleeveless blouse and earrings, the look allows for grace and comfort.
Going the unconventional route is Shilpa Shetty’s stunning pastel Paithani sari. The printed borders, traditional choker and subtle makeup go hand-in-hand to make for an elegant Ugadi look.