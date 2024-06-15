In Pics: Triptii Dimri soaks up the Italian sun on her European getaway
Team Indulge
Tripti can be seen wearing minimal makeup. With a little blush and gloss, she stunned her followers. Her hair was left loose and of course, she had her signature eyeliner on. Golden hour was simply the cherry on the top.
The actress is currently on a European tour and exploring the gorgeous Southern Italian coast. She gave her followers a peek into the stunning views from the Amalfi Coast. Now the actress is exploring the cultural details of the town.
In one of her pictures, she can be seen roaming the city in a cute red scooter. Fashionable as ever, she was rocking a zebra print dress along with a black pair of flip-flops just living her best life.
Virtually drooling! Tripti also shared some of the fantastic food she was eating.
The actress is said to be roaming around with rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant.
Work-wise, Tripti is gearing up to star in Karan Johar's Bad Newz along with Vicky Kaushal which is set to hit theatres in July!