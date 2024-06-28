Miley Cyrus re-enters her Hannah Montana era with new hairdo

Team Indulge
Miley Cyrus appears to be returning to her roots with her all new brunette look! Her long, wavy new hairdo is complimented with curtain bangs that transports us to her Disney days!
For months she has been rocking her high-volume retro look which we love! She debuted her 'Dolly' hair at the Grammys, her highlighted dark brown hair was blow dried into a voluminius for her appearance on the red carpet!
Her new hairdo sent the internet into a frenzy! Fans were quick to comment on her new look and nostalgia it brought them.
While Miley strays away from talking about the show, she did pen down a heartfelt note to her alter-ego on the 15th anniversary of the show. Many rumours have spread about the reboot of the show but none of which has been confirmed by the concerned parties.