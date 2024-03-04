Who wore what at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Hastakshar ceremony

Muskan Khullar
Nita Mukesh Ambani picked a stunning silver Kanchipuram sari by Manish Malhotra which she paired with an extravagant emerald necklace, exuding opulence and luxury.
Kareena Kapoor Khan picked a gorgeous embroidered ensemble with she styled with jewels from her reception with Saif Ali Khan. The actor, on the other hand, twinned with his son Taimur Ali Khan.
Superstar Rajinikanth attended the ceremony with his wife and daughter, Aishwarya who picked a beautiful red anarkali suit with intricate embroidery work.
Alia Bhatt picked a lehenga by Arpita Mehta for the occasion and her hubby-actor Ranbir Kapoor styled a traditional sherwani suit with brown embellished loafers.
Bollywood's Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan rocked a pathani suit in white and his son, AbRam was seen in a matching fit in black. Gauri, much like always, exuded regal charm with her traditional pick.