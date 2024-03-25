Holi 2024: Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and others celebrate the festival of colours

Newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat shared the most adorable click from their first-ever Holi celebration.Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared photos from the family's Holika Dahan celebration last night.Then earlier this morning, her mom Shweta Bachchan shared a photo with Navya and caption the post, "Hands down my most favourite festival".It was a working day for Rashmika Mandanna who spared some time to mark the festival with her team.Sharing a photo from her Holi bash with hubby Gene, Preity Zinta wrote, "May this festival of colour bring joy, happiness \u0026amp; peace".Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is now the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district for the Lok Sabha elections, celebrated Holi with the party's district unit.Follow @indulgexpress for more such content