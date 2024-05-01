5 times birthday girl Anushka Sharma was super relatable!
Team Indulge
Anushka Sharma has been one of the few Bollywood actors who has kept it real through it all. As she rings in her 36th birthday today, let’s look back on some of the most relatable moments of the actress.
Just like most of us, Anushka is quite the Instagram filter fanatic, often experimenting and playing around. From flowers all over her face to butterflies on her cheeks, she’s done it all.
We cannot forget the time when she and Virat Kohli shook their legs to an energetic Punjabi number at the gym, only for her to end up in giggles.
Katrina Kaif once revealed how Anushka often zones out to be in her own land and only an interesting word can then draw her back to reality!
She’s often spotted wearing oversized clothes, making comfort a primary part of her style. These looks give off her girl-next-door aura.
What started out as a play date for her daughter Vamika, ended up with the actress doing most of the playing — a reminder to embrace your inner child.