Mother's Day 2024: 5 Indian actresses who are set to embrace motherhood
Team Indulge
Yami Gautam and her husband, director Aditya Dhar announced their first pregnancy during the promotions of Article 370. The duo will be embarking on the journey of parenthood after three years of marital bliss.
Heeramandi actress Richa Chadha is set to welcome her first child with her husband, actor Ali Fazal. The couple announced their pregnancy in February 2024.
Earlier in April, designer-actress Masaba Gupta announced pregnancy with husband, actor Satyadeep Misra. "Two little feet are on their way to us," the couple shared.
Bollywood's most sought-after couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are expecting their first child after six years of marriage. The duo is expected to welcome their little bundle of joy in September this year.
Actress Amala Paul announced her pregnancy with husband Jagat Desai with a heartwarming photo from her maternity shoot.