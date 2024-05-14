In pics: Celebs cast their votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Actor Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha voted at a polling centre in posh Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. .KGF\u0026nbsp;star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit posted a photo after casting their vote at the polling booth in Hosakerehalli, Bengaluru.Actor Tovino Thomas\u0026nbsp;fulfilled his responsibility by voting at a polling booth in Irinjalakuda, Kerala..Pushpa actor Allu Arjun shared a photo online, flaunting the election ink after voting at BSNL office in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. .As per media reports, actor Ajith was among the earliest to cast his vote in Chennai as he arrived at 6.45 AM. .Actor Rajinikanth cast his vote in Chennai and interacted with the media afterwards urging fellow citizens to exercise their franchise. .Actor Kamal Haasan patiently waited in the queue to cast his vote in the Chennai leg of Lok Sabha elections..Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh cast their votes at a polling booth in Latur..Follow @indulgexpress.com