From Daniel Craig to Tilda Swinton, Hollywood stars light up the honorary Oscars event

Team Indulge & The Associated Press
Daniel Craig speaks during the 15th Governors Awards
Willem Dafoe arrives at the 15th Governors Awards
Angelina Jolie, left, and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt arrive at the 15th Governors Awards
Barry Keoghan arrives at the 15th Governors Awards
Tilda Swinton, from left, Pedro Almodovar and Julianne Moore arrive at the 15th Governors Awards
Maika Monroe arrives at the 15th Governors Awards
Michelle Rodriguez arrives at the 15th Governors Awards
Paul Mescal arrives at the 15th Governors Awards
Jamie Foxx speaks during the 15th Governors Awards
Hugh Grant speaks during the 15th Governors Awards
Andrew Garfield arrives at the 15th Governors Awards