Hariharan’s birthday special: 7 soul-stirring songs that shows the magic he brings to music

Atreyee Poddar
Uyire Uyire (Bombay, 1995)
An unforgettable masterpiece from Mani Ratnam’s Bombay, this song, composed by A.R. Rahman, remains one of the most iconic romantic ballads in Indian cinema. Hariharan’s soulful rendition elevates the poignant lyrics, making it an eternal favourite.
Hai Rama (Rangeela, 1995)
A sensual and evocative track from Rangeela, Hai Rama is a collaboration between Hariharan and Swarnalatha, set to the magical composition of A.R. Rahman. The song’s hypnotic rhythm and Hariharan’s velvety voice make it an unforgettable musical experience.
Bahon Ke Darmiyan (Khamoshi: The Musical, 1996)
This timeless classic from Khamoshi: The Musical, composed by Jatin-Lalit, is a song that beautifully captures the intimacy and vulnerability of love. Hariharan’s rich, emotive vocals make it one of the most romantic Bollywood songs of all time.
Jhonka Hawa Ka (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999)
One of the most underrated gems from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, this song, composed by Ismail Darbar, is a delicate expression of newfound love. Hariharan’s voice flows like a gentle breeze, making it a truly immersive listening experience.
Kitni Baatein (Lakshya, 2004)
A song soaked in nostalgia, Kitni Baatein from Lakshya is a heartfelt duet with Lata Mangeshkar. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, this bittersweet melody encapsulates the emotions of love, separation, and longing, brought to life by Hariharan’s expressive vocals.
Ayy Hairathe (Guru, 2007)
Composed by A.R. Rahman, this romantic gem from Guru is a mesmerising blend of melody and poetry. Hariharan’s soothing vocals, paired with Alka Yagnik’s harmonies, create an enchanting atmosphere that perfectly captures the essence of longing and love.
Venmegam (Yaaradi Nee Mohini, 2008)
A hauntingly beautiful song composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Venmegam is a gentle, rain-soaked melody that showcases Hariharan’s effortless ability to express yearning and melancholy. His voice glides over the soft orchestration, making it a go-to track for quiet introspection.