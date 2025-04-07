Five ways birthday boy Jackie Chan revolutionised martial arts on-screen

Subhadrika Sen
Jackie was the most iconic name in making martial arts movie a genre in from the late 1970s.
He prefers to perform his own stunts, some often death defying as seen in movies like Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow.
Drunken Master spotlights Jackie’s ability to use the surroundings as a tool in martial arts.
No other performer has been able to fuse comedy and action so effortlessly which can be seen in Rush Hour.
Interesting to note, his is a combined martial arts style of several practices.