Five ways birthday boy Jackie Chan revolutionised martial arts on-screen

Subhadrika Sen

Jackie was the most iconic name in making martial arts movie a genre in from the late 1970s.

Instagram

He prefers to perform his own stunts, some often death defying as seen in movies like Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow.

Instagram

Drunken Master spotlights Jackie’s ability to use the surroundings as a tool in martial arts.

Instagram

No other performer has been able to fuse comedy and action so effortlessly which can be seen in Rush Hour.

Interesting to note, his is a combined martial arts style of several practices.

